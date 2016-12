CLICK ON THE PICTURE TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Environmental campaigner David Doherty will stand for the Scottish Greens.The 24-year-old from Clydebank is convenor of the Dunbartonshire Greens and has campaigned in the Euro elections.He is on the board of a building renovation charity in Glasgow and has identified housing as a key issue in the constituency.His interests include cycling, hillwalking and cinema.